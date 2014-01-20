Santa Maria Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Short Pursuit

A Santa Maria man suspected of carjacking a Ford Mustang on Friday was arrested Monday morning, police said.

A Santa Maria police officer saw the car around 8 a.m. Monday. There was a short pursuit, but the driver crashed into a block wall at Western Avenue and Rancho Verde, near Ontiveros Elementary School, Sgt. Paul Flores said.

The suspect, 30-year-old Abel Ortiz, fled on foot but was quickly arrested without incident, Flores said.

Ortiz was not injured in the collision and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of carjacking and evading a police officer.

The Santa Maria Police Department responded to a carjacking around 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue.

Two men wearing dark clothing approached the victim, a Santa Maria man, who was sitting in his parked car, police said.

One suspect brandished a handgun and when the victim didn’t get out of his car, the suspects pulled him from the vehicle, struck him and left in the vehicle, police said.

The victim was not injured and declined medical treatment, according to police.

Both suspects are described as light-skinned adult males in their 20s or 30s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall, and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

