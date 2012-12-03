Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:36 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Police Arrest Suspect After Woman Confronts Burglar

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 3, 2012 | 7:28 p.m.

Celedonio Torres Aguirre
Celedonio Torres Aguirre

A 44-year-old man already facing burglary charges was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Mesa home and was confronted by a resident, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Celedonio Torres Aguirre was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $50,000, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Police responded to a home in the 700 block of Juanita Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. Friday on a report of a residential burglary.

A 51-year-old woman had returned home to find Aguirre standing in her bedroom hallway, Harwood said.

“She asked him what he was doing in her house, and he replied, ‘I’m looking for my pet,’” Harwood said. “As the victim continued to question Aguirre, he fled the scene.”

Taken in the burglary was approximately $1,000 worth of jewelry and coins, Harwood said.

Detective John Ingram was driving on the 1200 block of West Valerio Street a short time later when he saw Aguirre, whom he knew from past burglary investigations, Harwood said.

Aguirre, who was free on bail in connection with a previous string of break-ins, was detained by Ingram, Harwood said.

“Immediately upon being contacted by Detective Ingram, Aguirre stated, ‘I should not have gone into that lady’s house,’” Harwood said.

Ingram recovered the victim’s stolen property from Aguirre’s pockets, and detained him until the victim could be transported to the scene, where she identified Aguirre as the man she confronted in her house.

