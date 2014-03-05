Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:33 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Man Accused of Attempted Murder in Stabbing

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 5, 2014

Lompoc police announced Wednesday that they've arrested a suspect who may be linked to an early morning stabbing last week that left a man with serious injuries.

Angel Ramos
Angel Ramos

Angel Ramos, 26, of Lompoc was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang and violation of parole, according to a statement from the Lompoc Police Department.

Ramos was booked into the Lompoc City Jail and was subsequently transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The stabbing occurred Tuesday. Lompoc police received a call at 4:10 a.m. reporting that a man had been stabbed in the area of Pine Avenue and F Street.

When the officers arrived, they spoke to the adult male victim, who said he had been approached by several Hispanic adult males yelling a gang phrase and asking where the victim was from.

The victim told the suspects he was not a gang member, but the suspects reportedly attacked the victim and repeatedly hit him.

After the attack, the victim realized he had been stabbed numerous times, and had sustained approximately eight stab wounds near the back of his neck, on his neck, on the back of his head and on his hand, police said.

"The victim said that towards the end of the attack, he thought he was going to be killed," the statement said, adding that he was transported directly to Cottage Hospital because of the seriousness of his injuries.

Detectives from the Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a follow-up investigation, including a second interview of the victim, collection of physical evidence and a search of the crime scene, which led to Ramos' arrest, the statement said.

