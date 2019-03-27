Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 27 , 2019, 3:12 pm | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Lompoc Stabbing

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 27, 2019 | 12:12 p.m.
suspect mugshot Click to view larger
Darlene Rachelle Ybarra

Lompoc police arrested a suspect in Sunday night’s fatal stabbing, which was reported in a residence on the 400 block of South J Street.

They also released the name of the victim, 56-year-old Eric William Larsson, of Lompoc, who was renting a room at the home where he was wounded.

Police said Darlene Rachelle Ybarra, 35, was a potential suspect and they received information Tuesday night that she was at the residence where the homicide happened.

They contacted her and interviewed her at the police department, Sgt. Kevin Martin said Wednesday in a statement.

“During this interview, Ybarra made incriminating statements to detectives,” he said. “As a result, she was arrested and booked into the Lompoc City Jail for murder.”

Her bail was set at $2 million, Martin said.

A 9-1-1 caller reported the stabbing around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, and responders administered first aid to the victim, Larsson, at the scene.

Larsson was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, but Martin said he later died of his wound. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 