Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Lompoc Stabbing

Lompoc police arrested a suspect in Sunday night’s fatal stabbing, which was reported in a residence on the 400 block of South J Street.

They also released the name of the victim, 56-year-old Eric William Larsson, of Lompoc, who was renting a room at the home where he was wounded.

Police said Darlene Rachelle Ybarra, 35, was a potential suspect and they received information Tuesday night that she was at the residence where the homicide happened.

They contacted her and interviewed her at the police department, Sgt. Kevin Martin said Wednesday in a statement.

“During this interview, Ybarra made incriminating statements to detectives,” he said. “As a result, she was arrested and booked into the Lompoc City Jail for murder.”

Her bail was set at $2 million, Martin said.

A 9-1-1 caller reported the stabbing around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, and responders administered first aid to the victim, Larsson, at the scene.

Larsson was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, but Martin said he later died of his wound.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.