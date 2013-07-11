Police Arrest Suspect in Rape of Intoxicated Woman

Santa Maria police have arrested a 46-year-old man as a suspect in a rape last month of an intoxicated 23-year-old woman.

Sgt. Mark Norling said the suspect, Jesus Fernando Lopez Uribe of Santa Maria, was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday near Donovan Road and College Street.

Uribe was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of rape of an intoxicated subject.

Norling said the incident occurred June 29 in Santa Maria, and that the victim and the suspect were acquaintances.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.