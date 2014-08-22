Police Arrest Suspect in Santa Maria Stabbing

Santa Maria police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Thornburg Street.

About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team, detectives and patrol officers teamed up to serve a search and arrest warrant in the 1400 block of

North Benwiley Avenue in Santa Maria, according to Sgt. Woody Vega.

Michael Hernandez Santiago, 20, of Santa Maria was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder and gang enhancement.

Vega said the investigation is continuing.

