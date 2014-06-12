Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:51 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspected Meth Dealer

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 12, 2014 | 2:46 p.m.

David Aguirre Vieyra
David Aguirre Vieyra

A Buena Park man was arrested last week for allegedly transporting and selling methamphetamine in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara police narcotics detectives got a search warrant for the vehicle of David Aguirre Vieyra, 31, and stopped him last Friday on Bath Street, where police found about one pound of methamphetamine, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said Vieyra was in the vehicle with his wife and two young children and acknowledged transporting the drugs from Los Angeles County to Santa Barbara County.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine and child endangerment.

Police consider him a high-level drug dealer and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $100,000 bail, Harwood said.

That night, detectives got a search warrant for his residence in the 8100 block of Fourth Street in Buena Park. Harwood said Santa Barbara and Buena Park police served the warrant and found two additional pounds of methamphetamine, valued at $35,000 to $50,000.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

