Santa Barbara Gang Members Arrested on Drug Charges

Three Santa Barbara gang members have been arrested, two on drug-related charges, after a two-month investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Narcotics Unit.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said two 19-year-olds, Sergio Sanchez and Aaron Sepulveda Nevarez, and an unidentified 18-year-old were arrested after detectives served a search warrant at Sanchez's residence.

The warrant was served in the 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street on Aug. 29, and the three men were detained as they drove from the house.

Police searched the residence and vehicle and found 2.2 ounces of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, $13,000 in cash and a loaded .22 caliber handgun, Harwood said.

Sanchez was allegedly in possession of the loaded handgun. He was booked into the County Jail on $30,000 bail on charges of possession of cocaine for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, participation in a criminal street gang, addict in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and armed with a felony while in possession of narcotics for sale, police said.

Nevarez, who was on probation for a felony, was allegedly in possession of 3 grams of hashish oil.

He was booked into the County Jail on $20,000 bail on charges of possession of concentrated cannabis and transportation of concentrated cannabis.

The 18-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall for allegedly violating juvenile probation.

