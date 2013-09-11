Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:03 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Gang Members Arrested on Drug Charges

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | September 11, 2013 | 1:44 p.m.

Sergio Sanchez
Sergio Sanchez

Three Santa Barbara gang members have been arrested, two on drug-related charges, after a two-month investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Narcotics Unit.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said two 19-year-olds, Sergio Sanchez and Aaron Sepulveda Nevarez, and an unidentified 18-year-old were arrested after detectives served a search warrant at Sanchez's residence.

The warrant was served in the 1200 block of Punta Gorda Street on Aug. 29, and the three men were detained as they drove from the house.

Police searched the residence and vehicle and found 2.2 ounces of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, $13,000 in cash and a loaded .22 caliber handgun, Harwood said.

Sanchez was allegedly in possession of the loaded handgun. He was booked into the County Jail on $30,000 bail on charges of possession of cocaine for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, participation in a criminal street gang, addict in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and armed with a felony while in possession of narcotics for sale, police said.

Aaron Nevarez
Aaron Sepulveda Nevarez

Nevarez, who was on probation for a felony, was allegedly in possession of 3 grams of hashish oil.

He was booked into the County Jail on $20,000 bail on charges of possession of concentrated cannabis and transportation of concentrated cannabis.

The 18-year-old was booked into Juvenile Hall for allegedly violating juvenile probation.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 