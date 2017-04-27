Sheriff Asks For Public’s Help in Identifying Carpinteria Bank Robber

Suspect hit the Montecito Bank & Trust branch on the 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road

The public's help is being requested to identify and apprehend a man who Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies say robbed a Carpinteria bank on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the Montecito Bank & Trust branch on the 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road at about 5:20 p.m., said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The robber was described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man, approximately 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 250 pounds, Hoover said.

He wore a black shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses and a black baseball cap with a green “Zoo York” emblem, Hoover said.

Surveillance images from the bank robbery were released Thursday night.

The heavy-set man handed a note to a teller demanding money, Hoover said.

He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot out the front door, according to video surveillance and witness statements.

No weapons were reported or observed, Hoover said.

Anyone with information potentially relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171 or via the sheriff’s website, http://www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.