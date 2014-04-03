Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 12:13 pm | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public’s Help Sought Identifying Sexual Assault Suspect

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | April 3, 2014 | 7:54 p.m.

SBPD-Sexual-Assault-Suspect from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

sex assault suspect
A surveillance image shows the man wanted by police in connection with an attempted sexual assault Tuesday night in a State Street business. (Santa Barbara Police Department courtesy photo)

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a violent attack on State Street that occurred Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Tuesday inside a business in the 700 block of State Street, when a male suspect entered the business through the rear door and violently attacked an adult female victim in an attempted sexual assault, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Video of the suspect was taken about an hour earlier while he was inside Killer B’s BBQ and Bar at 718 State St., and Harwood said police are asking the public to view the video and photo to help identify him.

The photo and video were taken by security cameras in the restaurant, and though the resolution is poor, Harwood said those who know the man might be able to identify him by his mannerisms and appearance.

The crime did not occur at the restaurant, but in another business nearby, Harwood said, adding that more details aren't being given out to protect the victim's identity and because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 