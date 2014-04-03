Public’s Help Sought Identifying Sexual Assault Suspect

SBPD-Sexual-Assault-Suspect from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a violent attack on State Street that occurred Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Tuesday inside a business in the 700 block of State Street, when a male suspect entered the business through the rear door and violently attacked an adult female victim in an attempted sexual assault, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Video of the suspect was taken about an hour earlier while he was inside Killer B’s BBQ and Bar at 718 State St., and Harwood said police are asking the public to view the video and photo to help identify him.

The photo and video were taken by security cameras in the restaurant, and though the resolution is poor, Harwood said those who know the man might be able to identify him by his mannerisms and appearance.

The crime did not occur at the restaurant, but in another business nearby, Harwood said, adding that more details aren't being given out to protect the victim's identity and because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Douglas Klug at 805.897.2346 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

