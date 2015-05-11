Santa Maria Teen Located, Returned Home After Police Ask for Public’s Help Finding Her

Julissa Yvette Gutierrez, 15, hadn't been seen since she left for school on Thursday morning

A teen was located and reunited with her family Tuesday after Santa Maria police asked for the public's help locating the missing 15-year-old girl.

Julissa Yvette Gutierrez left home for school on Thursday morning, and did not return, said police Lt. Marc Schneider.

"The juvenile is believed to be in the city of Santa Maria, and foul play is not suspected at this point in the investigation," Schneider said Monday, when police reached out for help finding her.

Gutierrez was described as 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781.

