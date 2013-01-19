Police Asks Public’s Help for Identity of Alleged Champagne Thief

Santa Barbara police on Saturday requested the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing champagne from a market on the Mesa earlier this month.

Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman, issued two photographs taken from store surveillance video and said the man in the pictures was believed to have taken two bottles of Cristal Champagne on Jan. 1 and Jan. 9. The champagne was valued at $150 per bottle.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to contact Officer Kevin Rhyne at 805.897.2326 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Anonymous tips may be left at 805.897.2386.

