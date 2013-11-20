Santa Barbara Police Cracking Down on Gangs with ‘Operation Falling Dawn’

Chief Cam Sanchez cites 68 arrests so far as the department works to sever local ties to the Mexican Mafia

As gang activity has spiked in Santa Barbara in 2013, police officers have been working behind the scenes and announced Wednesday that they've made nearly 70 arrests in an effort to make the city safer as well as sever ties from local gangs to the Mexican Mafia.

The effort, dramatically named "Operation Falling Dawn," has resulted in 68 arrests, most of whom police said are gang members or associates, and are responsible for 322 offenses, more than half of which are felonies.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said "Falling Dawn" was chosen as an operation name because "it signifies the end of a beginning," the end of a new status quo of severe gang violence in the city.

The effort spanned beyond just the Santa Barbara Police Department's capabilities as state and federal law enforcement agencies got involved. The feds are involved with at least two of the cases — that of Ray Macias of Santa Barbara and Michael Moreno of Fresno — who allegedly have ties to the Mexican Mafia.

Though he didn't offer specifics, Police Chief Cam Sanchez said the department believes there is "a nexus between the Mexican Mafia and local gang activity."

During the crackdown, "we've accomplished a lot," he said, pointing to the wall covered with mugshots of those arrested.

Those 68 people — 62 of whom were adults and six of whom were juveniles and not pictured — represented alleged felons associated with a variety of gangs across the city and a variety of activity. Others were not pictured because their investigations are ongoing, and more arrests are likely to come.

Even entire families were pictured, with father, mother and sons "involved in a crime together," Sanchez said.

Despite people who downplay the city's crime issues, "we do have a gang problem," Sanchez insisted, adding that the department has been diligently working to abate that issue.

A timeline was shown, spanning from July 2012 to September 2013, plotting gang incidents through that span of time. The incidents seem to increase, and in fact snowball, after the murder of Kelly Mitchell Hunt, 21, of Ventura, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the 1000 block of Olive Street on Feb. 19 and died later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Sanchez said it's not likely that Hunt's death set off the chain of events that made up the increase, but that it led to several other cases that were discovered during the Hunt investigation.

The crimes plotted on the timeline are serious, he said, ranging from attempted murder to assault to drug cases.

"We're not talking about gang crimes where people were stealing vehicles; we're talking about crimes against persons," he said.

Sanchez said the department was not involved in racial profiling, though many, if not all, of the suspects on display Wednesday were Latino.

"We're profiling criminal conduct," he said. "SBPD is never going to apologize for keeping our community safe."

Sanchez added that most of the crimes committed by the suspects "were against people of their own ethnicity," he said.

"What do you want me to tell the victims?" he lamented. "That we're not going to help them?"

Despite the fact that much of the city's gang violence involves knives as weapons, guns are also out there, Sanchez said, and 12 guns that had been confiscated were on display. Heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana also had been seized during the operation.

Sanchez pointed to the Lompoc kidnapping-torture case involving suspect Ray Macias, who is now in custody after being arrested on charges of kidnapping for extortion and torture earlier this year. He is also listed on the City of Santa Barbara's gang injunction, and before his arrest, Macias had worked with La Palabra, a nonprofit working with at-risk youth.

Four people, including Macias, who were listed during Wednesday's news conference have been arrested for felonies since being listed on the gang injunction.

Sanchez was pressed on the city's gang injunction, but said the news conference had nothing to do with the injunction, which is still tied up in legal limbo in the courts and most likely will go to trial in March.

Sanchez said the problem also spreads into the prison system, where people try to control what happens in the city despite being behind bars.

Operation Gator Roll in 2008 was a similar successful sweep of gang arrests by the department, and even then two drug offenders were released from prison only to get out and involved with a murder on the Eastside several months later, according to Sanchez.

"They do come back to our communities, and we know who they are," he said, adding that the operation is ongoing.

Federal agents became involved with several of the cases, including the arrest of Michael Moreno in August.

Moreno, of Fresno, is an alleged member of the Mexican Mafia and was named in a federal grand jury indictment that outlines an alliance between the Mexican Mafia prison gang and the La Familia Michoacána drug cartel that sought to expand the group's drug trafficking activities across the country.

Federal officials also have been involved in Macias's case, exploring an alleged connection between him and the Mexican Mafia.

