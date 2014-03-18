Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:21 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Chief Briefs Santa Barbara Council on Aggressive Panhandling by ‘Urban Travelers’

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 18, 2014 | 9:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez updated the City Council on Tuesday with some general crime statistics in the city, but while crime in general has been going down citywide, downtown areas have seen an increase in incidents involving what he termed "urban travelers" — young adults from outside the area aggressively panhandling on State Street.

Though the city has police officers specifically working to get mentally ill and elderly homeless people into housing, Sanchez said his department has been having problems with a different group altogether.

They can be found predominantly in the 600 block of State Street and are usually young people, ranging in age from 17 to early 30s, sometimes with dogs, and business owners in the area have shared frustration about the group making aggressive comments toward customers and "strong-arming for money," Sanchez said.

"This is unacceptable," he said, adding that police have begun to respond to the complaints.

Between March 10 and 16, police issued 151 citations, eight felony arrests and 13 misdemeanor arrests in the 600 block alone to urban travelers, Sanchez said.

The chief gave a profile of the group, saying that more than 90 percent are not from California.

Sanchez recalled going out with an enforcement team at 5 a.m. and visiting five camps where the young people spend the night, most of them located near highway on- and off-ramps.

The young people in the encampments "were the same group we had talked to all week long at the 600 block of State Street," he said.

Police are beginning to work with the city's Public Works personnel to clean up some of the encampments, which Sanchez called "extremely filthy," strewn with used needles and other items that pose a public safety risk. 

People living in the encampments are given 72 hours before police move in for cleanup, Sanchez said.

When they're on State Street, "people have every right to sit on our benches and walk on our streets," he said, adding that they cross a line when they begin to infringe on the rights of others. He said panhandling aggressively or smoking in front of a business won't be tolerated.

"This is everyone's issue," Sanchz said, "and we need to stay on top of it."

He also spent time on other statistics, saying that part one crimes, including assault and battery, have decreased citywide. He said that's because of community involvement and that good police work "has led us to many arrests" earlier in the year.

Residential burglaries in the city are up, however, he said, urging residents to take care to lock up their homes as well as vehicles. Open doors, open windows and garage doors are the main contributors to daytime residential burglaries, he said.

"Very few of these burglaries are kicking the windows in or the doors down," Sanchez said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 