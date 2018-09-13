Police Citizen’s Academy Ready for New Recruits

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, UCSB Police Department, and city of Goleta have announced applications are now being accepted for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy, a seven-week interactive course that runs Oct. 10, through Nov. 14.

Classes are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at various locations throughout Santa Barbara County. The class ends with a graduation ceremony and celebratory BBQ on Saturday, Nov. 17. Note: 100 percent attendance is required.

This Citizen’s Academy is geared toward community members who are seeking a career in law enforcement, custody operations, or dispatch operations.

Additionally, this Citizen’s Academy is for any community member who would like to join the Sheriff’s Volunteer Team or enter into any of its hiring tracks.

The academy includes training in multiple areas central to modern policing, such as, major incidents, active shooter, restorative policing, jail operation, K9 operations, crisis intervention, firearms, search and seizure law, and de-escalating communication.

Participants will have the opportunity to be coached through practice scenarios by senior field training officers.

Those interested in becoming a part of this Citizen’s Academy, can submit an application found on the Sheriff’s Office website at Citizens Academy Application. Scan and e-mail the application to Sr. Deputy Dave Valadez, [email protected]

Applications must be submitted by Sept. 26. For more information, call Valadez at 805-319-9773.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.