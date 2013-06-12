Report of Armed Group in Isla Vista Proves Unfounded

Law-enforcement officers from three agencies converged on Isla Vista early Wednesday after a group of men were reported to be on the street with firearms and other weapons, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The group — consisting of numerous Hispanic male adults — was reported shortly after midnight in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive, police said in an alert distributed to the campus community.

However, officials announced at mid-morning that the report appeared to be unfounded.

“The investigation revealed that there was no evidence of a crime,” police said.

After the initial report, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and officers from UCSB and the California Highway Patrol immediately began searching the area, and warned the public to stay away and remain indoors.

Shortly after 3 a.m., UCSB police reported that the search had not turned up the suspects.

