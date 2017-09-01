Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Grant to Aid Police Department Alcohol Enforcement

By Sgt. Eligio Lara for Santa Maria Police Department. | September 1, 2017 | 1:07 p.m.

The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) has been selected to receive $47,000 in grant money from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) founded by the Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety administration.

The money will be used to conduct Shoulder Tap Operations, Minor Decoy Operations, and IMPACT Inspections within the city. There also will be two LEAD (License Education on Alcohol and Drugs) training for ABC Establishment. The grant runs July 2017 through June 2018.

On Aug. 31, the Santa Maria Police Department and agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted a minor-decoy operation throughout Santa Maria. The program is designed to reduce youth access to alcoholic beverages.

These type of operations are conducted by local law enforcement throughout the state.

During the minor-decoy operation operation a youth, under age 21, attempted to buy alcoholic beverages under the direct supervision of SMPD undercover officers. The decoy entered two “off-sale establishments” (liquor stores) and one “on-sale establishment" (bar).

The on-sale establishment, Chido Bar, furnished an alcoholic beverage to the 16-year-old minor decoy. The decoy was sent to the bar due to an anonymous tip received by the SMPD that alcohol was being served to minors.

The public is urged to continue providing tips and know police will respond.

Two bar employees were contacted and cited for furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor.

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service. The program is intended to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Statistics show teens have a greater rate of drunken driving crashes than adults.

During the operation, two others subjects also were contacted in front of liquor stores and were cited for consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a private place that is opened to the public, police report.

The program is intended to reduce the availability of alcoholic beverages to minors;

Funding for these programs was provided by California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control through the department’s Grant Assistance Program. Some were funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For further questions regarding upcoming LEAD training, scheduled for Oct. 10, contact: Officer Ricky Arias, 928-3781 exy. 1187.

— Sgt. Eligio Lara for Santa Maria Police Department.

 

