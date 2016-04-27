Police Department Announces Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Drop Site

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to hold another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2016.

This is an opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted, unused prescription drugs to safely dispose of those medications.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medications, such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, pose potential safety and health hazards.

In the 10 previous Take-Back events nationwide from 2010-15, the DEA and its partners have taken in over 5.5 million pounds — more than 2,700 tons — of medication.

The collection location in the City of Santa Barbara will be at the La Cumbre Plaza Mall, 121 S Hope Avenue, between Starbucks and the center court fountain.

Beat Coordinators Officer Adrian Gutierrez and Officer Bryan Kerr will be on location with collection boxes set up to collect pills or medicated patches (no liquids, needles or sharps).

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Everyone is invited to stop by both to chat with Officers Gutierrez and Kerr and to deposit unwanted medications for safe destruction.

Information regarding the disposal of liquid medications, needles and sharps can be found online at www.calrecycle.ca.gov/Household and www.calrecycle.ca.gov/Sharps.

— Sergeant Riley L. Harwood is the community and media relations public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.