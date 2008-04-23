Police Department’s PAL Under 14 Boys’ Soccer Team Scores Big

{mosimage}
The Santa Barbara Police Department Police Activities League Under 14 boys’ soccer team won second place in the PAL Southern California State Tournament last weekend in Anaheim.<
The Under 14 boys division had 10 teams. Most of these teams are club teams that participate in tournaments year-round. This was only the second time that the Santa Barbara Police Department Under 14 boys had participated in the state tournament, and to come home with the second-place trophy was quite an accomplishment!
The team is coached by Amador Castro and was accompanied to Anaheim by officer Adrian Gutierrez. The Santa Barbara Police Department PAL Under 12 boys’ team participated in the same tournament and placed fourth in their division.