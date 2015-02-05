Police Dog Tracks Down Suspected Meth Dealer Hiding Under House

A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday on drug and weapons charges after he attempted to flee from officers but was tracked down by a police dog, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Salvador Cruz of Lompoc was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and for two probation-violation warrants, police said.

Cruz ran away when Lompoc narcotics offices showed up at his residence in the 300 block of East Olive Avenue at about 11:30 a.m., police said.

After an extensive search of the neighborhood, Cruz was found hiding under a house with the assistance of "Bolt," the department's K-9, police said.

Detectives searched the residence and seized more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of $1,450, as well as drug-sales and use paraphernalia, police said.

They also seized a firearm and ammunition.

