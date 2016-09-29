Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police: Driver in Mesa Crash That Killed 3 Was Drunk, Speeding

Angel Luis Flores, 24, had blood-alcohol of .20 vehicle speed estimated at 94 mph, according to Santa Barbara police

Angel Luis Flores, the driver of a sedan that crashed on the Mesa in Santa Barbara last month, killing three people and seriously injuring a fourth, was highly intoxicated and speeding at the time, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 29, 2016 | 2:39 p.m.

The driver of a car that crashed on the Mesa in Santa Barbara last month — killing three people and injuring another — was highly intoxicated and speeding, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Toxicology results revealed that Angel Luis Flores, 24, of Santa Barbara had a blood-alcohol content of .20 percent, more than twice the limit — .08 percent — at which a driver is presumed to be drunk, at the time of the Aug. 9 crash, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Investigation also revealed that the 1997 Lexus sedan was traveling at 94 mph when it crashed on Cliff Drive near La Marina Drive.

Flores was killed in the collision, along with rear-seat passengers Benjamin Samuel Rubio, 28, and Daniella Diane Hearn, 19, of Santa Barbara.

Michael James Mendoza, 29, of Santa Barbara, a front-seat passenger, was critically injured, but survived.

The crash occurred at about 8:50 p.m. as the Lexus was speeding eastbound on Cliff Drive.

Flores lost control, and the Lexus struck a curb, a utility pole, a water line and a tree, before landing in some shrubs in the front yard of a private residence, Harwood said.

Flores, Rubio and Hearn were pronounced dead in the mangled wreckage of the vehicle.

Blood-alcohol results for the other occupants of the vehicle were not released.

