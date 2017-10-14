Police, Fire Associations Make Endorsements

The Santa Barbara Police Officers Association and the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association have endorsed candidates for all district seats and support for Measure C in the upcoming Santa Barbara city election.

The two organizations, representing the men and women on the front lines of public safety in Santa Barbara, have joined to endorse a slate of district council candidates for the Nov. 7 election, as well as support for Measure C, the sales tax initiative to fund the city’s outstanding infrastructure backlog.



“Our organizations appreciate how important this election is," said Tony Pighetti, spokesman for the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association. "This is the first true district and city-wide election. We felt it imperative that fire and police were in agreement about how we stand on these issues.”

“This is an historic election," said Eric Beecher, president of the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association. "Our organizations took a lot of care and effort in this decision. All the candidates bring a lot to the table, but we feel the ones we are backing have the most to offer in support of public safety.”



The endorsements are:



4th District – Kristen Sneddon, environmental geology instructor, Santa Barbara City College

5th District – Warner McGrew, retired city of Santa Barbara fire chief

6th District – Gregg Hart, incumbent member, Santa Barbara City Council

Yes on Measure C – 1 cent sales tax measure to fund infrastructure improvement

The integrity of the city’s infrastructure is critical for public safety agencies to do their jobs effectively, the groups said. Fixing potholes, earthquake retrofitting local bridges and upgrading outdated emergency communications systems are a huge benefit for police and fire.

Measure C accomplishes all this, as well as maintaining essential police, fire and 911 emergency medical response in addition to other essential city services, the associations said.



“This was an obvious choice for us,” Beecher said. “Measure C funds stay local to fund local infrastructure needs, and citizens’ oversight committee will make sure the funds are used as voters direct.”



“We’ve been concerned about this issue for some time. We are happy that the city found a way to address these funding needs with a long-term and equitable solution,” Pighetti said.

“The men and women of public safety in the city of Santa Barbara stand united in their support of Kristen Sneddon, Warner McGrew, Gregg Hart, and Yes on Measure C,” Beecher and Pighetti said.

— Brian Robinson for Santa Barbara Police Officers Association, Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association.