Police, Fire Departments Report on Goleta’s Safety Efforts

» Criminal homicide: There was only one. In 2016, there were none.

» Aggravated assault: There were 29, an increase compared to 21 in 2016.

» Larceny from theft: There were 318, down 15.9 percent in 2016.

» Motor vehicle theft: There were 32, a 10.3 percent increase from 2016.

» Arson: There were three, compared to one in 2016.

The department handled nearly 24,000 calls for service in 2017, a decrease from about 24,426 the previous year. In addition, 3,139 reports were written in 2017, along with 794 written citations, a decline from 877 in 2016.

Grossini noted the uptick in Goleta's popluation, from about 31,235 people in 2016 to 31,760 in 2017.

He also spoke of other contacts the department's officers make in the community.

In 2017, gang activity continued to challenge the resources of law enforcement on a countywide basis, as well as in Goleta. The Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit is comprised of two senior deputies who work countywide, according to a staff report.

Among its other activities, detectives with the Goleta Criminal Investigations Division investigated 642 of 3,139 reports in Goleta.

Thirty-four of those were determined "cleared" by arrest, locating the missing person, returning the runaway juvenile, a “positive recourse" between the victim and suspect, the complaint was submitted to the county District Attorney’s Office or juvenile probation for filing, exception means, the crime had been committed outside of Goleta, or the case was sent to the appropriate jurisdiction.

An estimated 266 cases with the Criminal Investigations Division were “suspended” in 2017 due to the lack of leads or evidence, uncooperative victims, and determinations that cases were unfounded.

About 313 cases were “closed” with no further investigation, and three cases were “unassigned.”

Detectives had 29 active cases pending further investigation on Dec. 31, 2017.

The Criminal Investigations Division in 2017 received an average of 53.5 criminal cases per month, a decrease from the 80.25 criminal cases per month in 2016, for follow-up investigation resulting from crimes committed in Goleta.

Fire Report

County Fire Division Chief Steve Oaks told council members that personnel from three fire stations in Goleta responded to nearly 4,520 emergencies in 2017, slightly down from the year before.

“Every year we take on more and more in the community,” Oaks said. “Things are changing, but we are adapting well.”

Goleta dealt with almost 3,000 medical responses, some 260 fires, less than 300 rescues, including vehicle accidents, and nearly 140 public service responses.

Fire personnel in Goleta also responded to 223 alarms, more than 270 hazardous conditions, and more than 320 other responses.

Firefighters engaged the community at events such as the California Lemon Festival, the Goleta Fireworks Festival, the annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade along State Street, and other events.

The council commended the fire and police departments' efforts.

“I’m incredibly happy and pleased that everyone puts forth the extra effort, and that shows why our city continues to be in the top 10 percent of safest cities in California,” Councilman Michael Bennett said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at