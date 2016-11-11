Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:40 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Grant Targets Prevention of Traffic Deaths

By Riley Harwood for Santa Barbara Police Department | November 11, 2016 | 1:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for a year-long program of special enforcements and public awareness efforts to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries.

The Police Department will use the funding as part of the city's ongoing commitment to keep roadways safe and improve the quality of life through enforcement and education.

Chief Lori Luhnow said, "The safety of our motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are a top priority for the Santa Barbara Police Department. We are pleased to continue our relationship with the California Office of Traffic Safety to keep our community safe.

"This grant will enhance our efforts to educate the public, reduce hazardous driving, and save lives."

After falling to a 10-year low in 2010, the number of people killed has climbed nearly 17 percent across the state with 3,176 killed in 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Particularly alarming is the six-year rise in pedestrian and bicycle fatalities, along with the growing dangers of distracting technologies, and the emergence of drug-impaired driving as a major problem.

This grant funding will provide opportunities to combat these and other devastating problems such as drunk driving, speeding and crashes at intersections.

"Years of research tell us that enforcement and education work best jointly to combat unsafe driving," said Rhonda Craft, OTS director.

"This grant brings both tactics together, with the Office of Traffic Safety and the Santa Barbara Police Department working in concert to help keep the streets and highways safe across Santa Barbara and the state," she said.

Activities the grant will fund include:
     Educational presentations
     DUI checkpoints
     DUI saturation patrols
     Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement
     Motorcycle safety enforcement
     Distracted driving enforcement
     Seat belt and child safety seat enforcement
     Speed, red light, and stop sign enforcement
     Warrant service operations targeting multiple DUI offenders
     Know Your Limit
     Compilation of DUI "Hot Sheets," identifying worst-of-the-worst DUI offenders
     Specialized DUI and drugged driving training such as Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, and Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE)
     Stakeout operations to observe the "worst-of-the-worst" repeat DUI offender probationers with suspended or revoked driver licenses

Funding for this program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Riley Harwood for Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 