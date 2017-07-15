Police Help Lompoc Resident Escape Burning Mobile Home

Lompoc police helped a resident escape a burning mobile home early Saturday.

Emergency personnel responded at 1:47 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue, Lompoc fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

“Initial units arrived on scene and found a mobile home with smoke coming from the structure,” he said. “Officers on scene were able to assist the resident, who was still inside the home.”

The fire was contained to the stove, and the home received minor smoke damage, Federmann said.

The resident, whose identity was not released, was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for further evaluation of minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.