Body Found on Leadbetter Beach Identified by Authorities

Christopher Evan Marks, 60, of Santa Barbara, was discovered dead at base of beach steps a day earlier

Authorities have identified the 60-year-old man who was found dead on Leadbetter Beach on Thursday morning as Christopher Evan Marks of Santa Barbara.

A Mesa resident called Santa Barbara police at 6:29 a.m. Thursday to report a body at the base of the steps at 1200 Shoreline Drive, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood, a department spokesman.

Police investigated at the scene and found no obvious signs of foul play, which was reiterated in the SBPD news release identifying the man Friday. The man’s injuries were consistent with a fall, Lt. James Pfleging said.

Evidence was collected at the scene to rule out foul play and an autopsy will be performed by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death, he said.

Marks, an attorney, was associated with Sweeney Canyon Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley, Harwood said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.