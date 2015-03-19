Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:42 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police ID Victim in Santa Maria Hit-and-Run

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 19, 2015 | 7:16 p.m.

Santa Maria Police have identified the man who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run accident earlier this week as 38-year-old Gerardo Barragon Leon.

Police believe the driver in that case, Ismael Lares, 34, of Santa Maria, was intoxicated early Monday when he struck Leon in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Main Street, near Louie B’s bar, shortly after 1 a.m.

Lares was arrested a short time after the collision when a Santa Maria officer patrolling the area saw his dark gray 2004 Chevy Silverado leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed, according to Lt. Marc Schneider.

Police released the victim’s name Thursday, and asked anyone with more information on the incident to contact Santa Maria police.

Lares was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, felony hit and run, and driving under the influence, Schneider said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Adrian Avila, 31, of Santa Maria, also was booked into County Jail on an unrelated felony warrant, he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

