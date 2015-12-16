Police Identify Santa Maria Pedestrian Killed By Truck

Advice

The female pedestrian struck and killed by a semi-truck Tuesday in Santa Maria has been identified as Mary Linda Cabrera, 59, of Santa Maria, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the 1200 block of West Cook Street, west of Blosser Road, just before 11:30 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, police said.

“Preliminarily, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor,” police said Wednesday. “However, the investigation is continuing, and the primary collision factor has yet to be determined.”

Cabrera reportedly had been pushing a cart with groceries, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

The semi-truck had double trailers loaded with boxes covered by a blue tarp that carried the name “Gardner Trucking Inc,” and the Chino-based firm’s logo.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.