Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:35 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Police Identify Santa Maria Pedestrian Killed By Truck

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 16, 2015 | 9:22 p.m.

The female pedestrian struck and killed by a semi-truck Tuesday in Santa Maria has been identified as Mary Linda Cabrera, 59, of Santa Maria, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the 1200 block of West Cook Street, west of Blosser Road, just before 11:30 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, police said.

“Preliminarily, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor,” police said Wednesday. “However, the investigation is continuing, and the primary collision factor has yet to be determined.”

Cabrera reportedly had been pushing a cart with groceries, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

The semi-truck had double trailers loaded with boxes covered by a blue tarp that carried the name “Gardner Trucking Inc,” and the Chino-based firm’s logo. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 