Local News

Police Use DNA to Identify, Arrest Sex-Assault Suspect

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 14, 2014 | 3:53 p.m.

Oscar Javier Aguilar-Jimenez
Oscar Javier Aguilar-Jimenez

Santa Barbara police used DNA evidence to find a suspect in an attempted sexual assault that happened in a downtown business.

Oscar Javier Aguilar-Jimenez, 26, of Santa Barbara, is accused of hiding in a business in the 700 block of State Street and attacking a female employee on April 1.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Aguilar-Jimenez is accused of hiding outside the rear of the business, and when the victim opened the door, bursting in and wielding a knife to her throat. Police aren’t disclosing where the crime took place.

A male employee heard her screams and fought off the suspect, getting his hand slashed badly enough to need sutures, Harwood said. The investigation led police to think this attack was an attempted sexual assault, he said.

Police circulated a video of the suspect taken from security cameras in a nearby business, Killer B’s BBQ and Bar, to try to identify him. However, it was the DNA analysis that identified Aguilar-Jimenez as a suspect, Harwood said.

Detective Douglas Klug submitted evidence from the crime scene to the California Department of Justice Crime Lab for DNA analysis and got results on May 9, Harwood said.

Aguilar-Jimenez was on probation for auto theft at the time and was already in custody at the County Jail for an unrelated burglary charge. Klug booked him for felonies of assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, burglary and assault with the intent to commit certain felonies on $250,000 bail.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

