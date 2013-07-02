Police Identify Teen Who Was Struck and Killed

The Santa Maria Police Department has released the name of a 15-year-old girl who was fatally injured Saturday night when she was struck by a car while crossing the street with her brother.

The accident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. as the teen, Leticia Hernandez Sanchez, and her 13-year-old brother were attempting to cross Miller Street eastbound on Newlove Drive, Sgt. Jesus Valle said.

The pedestrians were in an unmarked crosswalk when the girl was hit by a 2000 Infiniti G20 traveling northbound on Miller, Valle said.

The critically injured girl was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she later died of her injuries, Valle said.

The girl’s brother, Lisandro Hernandez Sanchez, was not hurt.

Valle identified the car’s driver as Kelsi Sullivan, 21, of Santa Maria. No charges have been filed and the collision remains under investigation, he said.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Police Department’s Traffic Bureau at 805.928.3781.

