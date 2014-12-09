Police Investigating After Man Found Shot in Santa Maria

A man was found Monday night with a gunshot wound to his upper body, and Santa Maria police are investigating.

Sgt. Jesus Valle said officers responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday to reports of "shots heard" in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground with a single gunshot wound, according to Valle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Valle said the victim was expected to survive.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said the 46-year-old victim wasn't being cooperative with investigators.

"He gave us limited information," Sgt. Chris Nartatez said.

Witnesses were only able provide a vague description of a man they said ran away from the scene.

