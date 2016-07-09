Shooting Victim Arrested in Santa Maria after Seeking Treatment at Hospital

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting after a man walked into Marian Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound early Saturday.

The adult victim, whose name and age were not released, told officers he was shot near Main and Depot streets before showing up at the hospital at approximately 5 a.m., Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

The victim, who was treated for nonlife-threatening wounds, did not provide any further information to officers, McGehee added.

The man was arrested for unrelated charges, which police did not list.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 805.928.3781 x2297.

