Local News

Woman Struck, Killed in Toys R Us Parking Lot in Santa Maria

Brandy Wilson, 34, was fatally injured following an argument with her mother, Kimberly Wilson, 55, the vehicle's driver

Santa Maria police investigate the death of a woman Friday in the Toys R Us parking lot at 1411 S. Bradley Road.
Santa Maria police investigate the death of a woman Friday in the Toys R Us parking lot at 1411 S. Bradley Road. The say the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, but wouldn’t confirm reports it stemmed from an argument between a mother and daughter. (Keith Carls / KCOY News photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:27 p.m. | April 15, 2016 | 3:38 p.m.

An argument between two people left a 34-year-old woman dead Friday in a Santa Maria parking lot where she was struck by a vehicle driven by her mother, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after noon Friday at 1411 S. Bradley Road, the parking lot for the Toys R Us store. 

Emergency crews arrived to find a woman unresponsive, police Sgt. Terry Flaa said.

Investigators determined the pair were arguing when Kimberly Wilson, the 55-year-old driver of the green Jeep Grand Cherokee, accelerated quickly in reverse, Sgt. Mark Streker said.

Her daughter, Brandy Wilson, was thrown from the passenger side door, police said.

"The vehicle drove over the daughter and she died on scene from her injuries," police said, adding that no other vehicles or bystanders were struck.

"There was evidence of drug use on scene and an investigation is underway to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision," police added.

The driver was questioned about the incident, police said, adding that she was released after being interviewed.

The mother also was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries she may have received in the incident, police said.

"She was also evaluated for drug and alcohol use and the results are undetermined at this time," police added.

Kimberly Wilson reportedly lived in the vehicle; Brandy Wilson's city of residence is unclear at this time, police said Friday night.

The Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit will continue investigating the incident, and forward the findings to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Maria police investigate the death of a woman Friday in the Toys R Us parking lot at 1411 S. Bradley Road. Click to view larger
Santa Maria police investigate the death of a woman Friday in the Toys R Us parking lot at 1411 S. Bradley Road. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
