Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:48 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Badly Wrecked Car — But No Victims — Found in Creek Near Las Positas Road

Police investigating accident that apparently occurred overnight at intersection of Cliff Drive

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | July 28, 2013 | 11:36 a.m.

More than 100 feet of skid marks were found leading from Las Positas Road, across Cliff Drive, and into Arroyo Burro Creek, where the wreckage of a car was found Sunday. (Urban Hikers photo)

A wrecked vehicle was discovered on the side of Arroyo Burro Creek on Sunday, but emergency personnel were unable to locate anyone associated with the car, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A jogger found the vehicle near the intersection of Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive at about 8:50 a.m., said Sgt. Eric Beecher, who added that it appears the crash occurred sometime during the night.

“There was a broken windshield and blood at the scene,” Beecher said, but no victims were located.

Police checked with local hospitals and also at the Carpinteria address of the registered owner, but turned up nothing, Beecher said.

The vehicle was headed toward Cliff on Las Positas at a high rate of speed, said Beecher, who noted that “over 100 feet of locked-wheel skid marks” were left on the roadway.

“They must have been going pretty fast,” he said.

The car was towed from the creek bank, and search-and-rescue crews were called in to conduct an additional search for possible victims, Beecher said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 