Badly Wrecked Car — But No Victims — Found in Creek Near Las Positas Road

A wrecked vehicle was discovered on the side of Arroyo Burro Creek on Sunday, but emergency personnel were unable to locate anyone associated with the car, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A jogger found the vehicle near the intersection of Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive at about 8:50 a.m., said Sgt. Eric Beecher, who added that it appears the crash occurred sometime during the night.

“There was a broken windshield and blood at the scene,” Beecher said, but no victims were located.

Police checked with local hospitals and also at the Carpinteria address of the registered owner, but turned up nothing, Beecher said.

The vehicle was headed toward Cliff on Las Positas at a high rate of speed, said Beecher, who noted that “over 100 feet of locked-wheel skid marks” were left on the roadway.

“They must have been going pretty fast,” he said.

The car was towed from the creek bank, and search-and-rescue crews were called in to conduct an additional search for possible victims, Beecher said.

