Three Facing Charges in Santa Maria Homicide

Arrests came after a body of Anthony Ibarra, 28, of Santa Maria was found in a U-Haul truck parked on an Orcutt street, police say

Three Santa Maria residents were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a man’s body was found in the back of a rental moving truck parked on an Orcutt street, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Anthony Ibarra, 28, of Santa Maria.

The investigation began Monday evening, when officers were called to the 1100 block of Donovan Road near Blosser Road after a citizen reported a “possible violent crime” had taken place at a residence there, said Lt. Kim Graham.

Yellow police tape was stretched in front fo the residence Monday night, but police were tight-lipped about what they believed had occurred there.

A victim was not located in the home, she said, “but there was evidence that an assault had occurred.”

The investigation continued into Tuesday morning, when Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s personnel located the vehicle believed to be involved – a U-Haul truck – on Los Padres Street in Orcutt at 10:35 a.m., Graham said.

Police have arrested Ramon Maldonado, 37, Carmen Cardenas, 28, and Pedro Torres, 54, in connection with the case, Graham said.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and have been booked into Santa Barbara County jail.

Bail for each has been set at $1 million.

Police have not released a possible motive in the case, which is still under investigation, Graham said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.