Police Investigating Late-Night Shooting; Victim Hospitalized

Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night.

Officers were called to Marian Regional Medical Center, where a gunshot victim had been brought at about 10:20 p.m., said Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the chest and remained in stable condition, Ruiz said.

"It's unclear where the shooting took place," Ruiz said.

Anyone having information on this incident is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781..

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.