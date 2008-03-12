Police Investigating Ppossible Gang-Related Stabbing

Castaneda, who was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for his serious but not life-threatening injuries, told police that he was attacked by six individuals. Offciers followed a blood trail to the 300 block of W. Yanonali st. SBPD is investigating the stabbing as a gan-related incident.

Police responded to a possible gang-related stabbing in the vicinity of the Brisas del Mar Motell on 223 Castillo St. last night. At about 9:08 p.m. officers arrived at the motel to find Michael Castaneda, 28, suffering from multiple stab wounds. According to wintesses at the motel, Castaneda and two others came into the lobby and hid for about 30 seconds before leaving. Five minutes later, said the witnesses, Castaneda returned with multiple stab wounds.

