Police Investigating Santa Maria’s 11th Homicide Of 2015

One person was shot to death late Friday night in Santa Maria in what police say is the city's 11 homicide of 2015.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane at 9:34 p.m., according to Sgt. Steve Lopez.

The incident was being investigated as a homicide, Lopez added.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were at the scene a couple of hours after the shooting.

It's not known whether the killing is linked to a string of gang-related violence in the city since the summer, Lopez said, adding that the investigation remained active late Friday.

The victim was a male, but other information, including his age and name, will not be released until his family is notified, police said.

One-half of the 10 previous homicides are believed to have connections to gangs in addition to multiple shootings where the victims survived.

Police Chief Ralph Martin has blamed the spike in violence on warring criminal street gangs in the city.

