Police Investigating Shooting of Man in Santa Maria

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Santa Maria, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., personnel from the police and fire departments were dispatched to the 800 block of South Pine Street on a report of a shooting.

A male victim, who had a non-life-threatening injury, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available as officers were just beginning their investigation.

