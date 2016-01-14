Santa Maria Police Investigating Two Shootings

Santa Maria police were investigating two separate shootings, one of which left a person with a non-life-threatening wound.

Officers were joined by crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response after reports that shots had been fired near Oakley Avenue and West Williams Street just after 7 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

The shooting came two nights after a pair of 23-year-old men were gunned down nearby, becoming the city's first homicide victims of 2016.

No victim was found at the scene of Thursday's shooting, Rios said.

Police also checked with local hospitals to confirm they did not treat any gunshot victims Thursday night, Rios said.

The suspects had fled the area before officers arrived at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told police a male subject was shooting at occupants in a vehicle.

Shortly after midnight Friday, officers were alerted to a shooting in the 1300 block of West Sonya Lane and found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 805.928.3781, ext. 2495.

