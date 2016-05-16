Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Two In Custody After Stabbing, Shooting In Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | May 16, 2016

Two people were arrested Monday night after a shooting and a stabbing involving rival gang members in Lompoc.

“We had both a stabbing and a shooting and it’s all one case,” said Sgt. Kevin Martin of the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 2:26 p.m. after multiple calls regarding a shooting in the alley between the 700 blocks of D and E streets. 

Police found a victim who had multiple stab wounds to his head in the 700 block of North F Street. 

Officers also located two unoccupied parked vehicles in the area that had damage from bullets, Martin added.

While investigating the incidents, the Lompoc Valley Medical Center Emergency Department reported a shooting victim had driven himself to the facility for treatment.

At the hospital, police found the victim's vehicle also had damage from bullet holes. 

Officers looking for possible suspects located two people in the 600 block of North B Street, where one allegedly ran away but was captured. Officers witnessed this subject throw a knife on the grass as he ran away, police said.

Arrested were Efren Aguilera, 18, and  Marco Dominguez, 21, on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a controlled substance and failure to obey an order of juvenile court.

One male victim reportedly was transported by CalSTAR medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of injuries, two stab wounds to the head, according to emergency dispatch reports. He was treated and released, police said.

The shooting victim was stabilized at the Lompoc hospital and transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, police added.

Police did not release the victims' names. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

