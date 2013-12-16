Police Investigating Stabbing of Two People, Dog

Two people and a dog were stabbed in the 700 block of East Haley Street on Saturday night, Santa Barbara police said Monday.

A 52-year-old man, a 48-year-old Santa Barbara woman and the man's pit bull were all attacked and stabbed by a suspect around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said the man and woman had multiple stab wounds but drove themselves to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after the incident.

The dog was found in the emergency room’s parking lot, also suffering from stab wounds, and Animal Control took it to the CARE Animal Hospital for treatment, Harwood said. Both people and the dog are expected to survive.

Detectives don't want to divulge the relationship of the two victims, but they and the dog were all together at the time of the stabbing, Harwood said.

Police are still investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Harwood said the stabbing doesn't seem gang-related, but he wouldn't give other details about the stabbing or the suspect.

