Police Investigating Stabbing on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

The male victim is recovering from his injuries and police are looking for suspects

Santa Barbara police were investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Eastside.

Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Olive Street on a report of a fight in progress, according to police Sgt. Todd Johnson.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his late 20s who was stabbed on the street, Johnson said, adding that the victim lived at the complex.

As of Thursday morning, no one had been arrested but investigators had some leads, Johnson said. The assailants reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The stabbing victim was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Johnson said.

The man was in stable condition and recovering from his injuries.

Noozhawk Managing Editor Giana Magnoli reported from the scene.

