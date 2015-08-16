Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death in Lompoc Park

Advice

Lompoc police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a woman whose body was found Sunday in a city park.

Firefighters and paramedics responded at 3:36 a.m. to River Bend Park for a report of an unresponsive woman, police said.

The woman was determined to be deceased, and officers were called in to investigate.

The victim’s name was not released, and additional information was being withheld pending further investigation and the findings of the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office, police said.

