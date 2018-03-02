Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:21 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Couple Taken Into Custody After Standoff Outside Residence in Santa Maria

Officers responded to report of shots fired in apparent domestic dispute on Seaward Drive

Santa Maria police and fire personnel were on scene of a standoff outside a residence in northeast Santa Maria on Friday afternoon. The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute with shots fired. Click to view larger
Santa Maria police and fire personnel were on scene of a standoff outside a residence in northeast Santa Maria on Friday afternoon. The incident stemmed from a domestic dispute with shots fired. (Santa Maria Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:51 a.m. | March 2, 2018 | 12:32 p.m.
John C. Bright Click to view larger
John C. Bright

Two people were taken into custody by Santa Maria police on Friday afternoon, ending a standoff outside a residence in the northeast part of the city.

The incident — stemming from a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman — took place on the 1300 block of Seaward Drive, near Bayview Drive, in the River Oaks subdivision, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

Officers were called to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. after reports of shots fired, Mengel said. 

Police negotiators made contact with the man and woman at the house, Mengel said, and tried to convince them to surrender.

"They're trying to work through this to get the occupants out of house," Mengel told Noozhawk. "Hopefully in the near future."

At one point a single "less lethal" round was fired at the male suspect, but he refused to comply with officers' commands and retreated into the home, Mengel said.

At about 1:15 p.m., the couple surrendered and were taken into custody.

Officers obtained a warrant allowing them to search the home, Mengel said, adding that they would be looking for a gun along with other items.

John C. Bright, 48 of Santa Maria subsequently was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting executive officers, possessing an assault weapon and possession of a silencer, Mengel said.

A criminal complaint against the female occupant of the residence will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara District Attorney for review, Mengel said. Her name was not released.

Nearby Taylor Elementary School reportedly was on lockdown during the incident.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 