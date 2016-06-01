Police Issue Advisory Over Santa Barbara Man Charged With Burglary, Prowling

A 27-year-old Santa Barbara man has been arrested nine times in two months, most recently for burglary, child annoying and prowling in apartments, which prompted the Santa Barbara Police Department to issue a public advisory.

Justo Bueno-Palacios was scheduled to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Wednesday for arraignment on the most recent charges, and remained in custody on $100,000 bail in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The Police Department's crimes-against-persons detectives “were very concerned about this pattern of behavior that we’re seeing with this guy, the frequency of arrests and what appears to be an escalation of behavior,” Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The cases were “red flags for our detectives,” Harwood said.

Police have arrested Bueno-Palacios five times since early April, including a misdemeanor arrest for child annoying after he allegedly twice followed a 17-year-old girl from her place of work downtown.

On April 12, he was found hiding under a blanket in the home-office of a residence on the 700 block of West Valerio Street, while two of the residents were home, Harwood said. He was arrested for prowling, a misdemeanor, and cited and released from the County Jail.

On May 2, he was discovered standing in the bathtub of an occupied apartment on the 600 block of West Cota Street while the female tenant and her nephew were home, Harwood said. He was arrested for unlawful entry, a misdemeanor, and cited and released from the County Jail.

On May 23, he was found hiding in a restaurant kitchen on West Victoria Street after closing, which was occupied by one female employee at the time, Harwood said.

“Upon being discovered, Bueno-Palacios initially tried to conceal himself inside a storage room on the premises. However, upon arrival of officers he attempted to jump out of a window to escape; He was apprehended by an SBPD canine,” Harwood said.

Police said he had a fraudulent Social Security card and a fraudulent permanent resident card, and was arrested for trespassing, resisting or delaying an officer, and possession of false documents to conceal citizenship or alien status, a felony.

He was later released from custody.

On May 29, according to police, Bueno-Palacios confronted a woman in her bedroom at a residence on the 1400 block of Castillo Street in Santa Barbara after hiding in a shower.

The woman and a female relative were both in the residence at the time and locked themselves in a bathroom and called police, Harwood said.

Police found Bueno-Palacios inside the residence and arrested him on suspicion of burglary, a felony, falsely identifying himself to a police officer, a misdemeanor, and a probation violation.

“He was booked most recently for a couple felonies, and our officers petitioned for a bail increase to $100,000, hopefully that will keep him in custody for some time longer,” Harwood said.

“Unfortunately, and this is not a criticism of the Sheriff’s Department or anyone else in law enforcement, but the state of affairs in California is these days misdemeanor offenders and nonviolent felonies often don’t spend a lot of time in custody anymore.

“That weighs heavily on us and reinforces the definite possibility that this guy will be out in the community again.”

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has records of nine total contacts with Bueno-Palacios over the last two months, including the SBPD arrests, sheriff’s Lt. Brad McVay said.

That includes accusations of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct involving alcohol, disorderly conduct on the UCSB campus, and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to the trespassing, prowling, burglary and child annoying charges, McVay said.

Bueno-Palacios was cited and released seven times, and was released after serving a few days after being arrested for a disorderly conduct/drunk in public, McVay said.

“Generally we don’t hold on misdemeanors anymore,” he added.

Many of the incidents appear alcohol-related, but Harwood said, “In our contacts with him, officers indicate that he did not appear to be under the influence of controlled substances or alcohol, and did not appear to fit the profile of someone who is considered for a 5150 (mental health) hold.”

Bueno-Palacios is an unregistered alien who has used Mexico and Cota Street in Santa Barbara as his addresses, McVay said.

There was no U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement hold on him as of Wednesday morning.

Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter said the recent criminal charges are being filed as one complaint, and the case is assigned to Deputy District Attorney Ben Ladinig.

“It’s all going to be in one. Whether it’ll stay that way is up to the judge,” Carter said.

Bueno-Palacios was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, Bueno-Palacios pleaded no contest to trespassing and possession of fake identification cards and was placed on probation, Carter said.

The District Attorney’s Office is filing a probation violation charge along with the other charges since the alleged May 29 offense came two days after Bueno-Palacios was put on probation for the trespassing case, Carter said.

Bueno-Palacios is being represented by the Public Defender’s Office, Carter said.

