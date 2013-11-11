Police Link Suspects to Rash of Downtown Crimes

Investigators from the Santa Barbara Police Department have linked Andrew James Holmberg, 22, Charles Randall Taylor, 25, and Justin Charles Moore, 30, to a series of serious crimes that occurred in recent weeks in downtown Santa Barbara.

The crimes include drug dealing, grand theft, robbery, and felony assaults.

Holmberg, Taylor, and Moore frequented the 600 and 700 blocks of State Street as well as Storke Placita and De La Guerra Plaza. Holmberg and Taylor are in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail. Moore is wanted by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

On Sept. 21, Santa Barbara police officer Dustin McGrew investigated the theft of a BMW 550i from City Lot 10. Investigation revealed that on the night of Sept. 19, the vehicle’s owner, a 47-year old man from Ventura, had his car keys and other personal possessions stolen from him while he was heavily intoxicated and in the paseo connecting the 600 block of State Street and City Lot 10. His car was subsequently stolen from the parking structure.

Property Crimes Detective Greg Hons conducted a follow-up investigation and identified Moore as the person suspected of stealing the car and Holmberg as later being responsible for trying to sell some of the victim’s personal property that was in his car at the time it was taken.

Concurrent with Detective Hons’ auto theft investigation, on Oct. 9, narcotics detectives started investigating several complaints of drug dealing in the vicinity of Storke Placita and De La Guerra Plaza. Their investigation quickly centered on Holmberg suspected to be selling LSD at that location.

On Oct. 11, Detective Hons obtained a search warrant for Holmberg’s residence on the 1400 block of Castillo Street, where he resided with his girlfriend, Linda Marie Oglestrand, 19. The search warrant was for both stolen property and narcotics.

On Oct. 13, as the aforementioned auto theft and narcotics investigations were under way, officer Dustin McGrew investigated a report of a robbery that occurred on the night Oct. 11 and a subsequent battery against the same victim on the afternoon of Oct. 12. The victim, a 26-year old man from Santa Barbara, was acquainted with the suspects in the incidents but did not know their full names.

The investigation revealed that at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 11, the victim was accosted by two suspects on the 800 block of State Street. The victim was struck on the back of the head with a blunt object causing him to fall. The suspects then repeatedly kicked the victim’s head causing him to suffer a broken jaw. They then stole the victim’s cell phone and wallet, which contained over $900 in cash, and then fled.

The following day, at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12, the victim was on the 700 block of State Street when he was approached by one of the suspects who had robbed him the previous evening. The suspect punched the victim on the right side of his face, causing him to suffer an orbital fracture.

Crimes Against Persons Detective Brian Larson conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the two suspects in the robbery as Holmberg and Taylor, and further identified Taylor as the suspect in the battery on the next day. The investigation indicated that possible motives for the attacks may have been the belief that the victim had stolen property belonging to Holmberg and Taylor or the belief that the victim had cooperated with police at some time in the past.

At 9:55 a.m. Oct. 16, Santa Barbara police detectives observed Oglestrand driving a car containing Holmberg, Taylor and two other companions. They stopped the vehicle on the 00 block of West Haley Street, detained the occupants and executed the aforementioned search warrant at Holmberg’s and Oglestrand’s residence on the 1400 block of Castillo Street.

Pursuant to the warrant Oglestrand’s vehicle and its occupants were also searched. The two subjects with Oglestrand, Holmberg and Taylor at the time of the traffic stop were Michael Howard Miller, 28, of Isla Vista and an 18-year old woman (name withheld).

Oglestrand was found to be in possession of 0.7 grams of psilocybin and $432 in cash. Holmberg was found to be in possession of 14.7 grams of psilocybin, 0.6 grams of ecstasy, a small bottle containing LSD, scales, packaging and $517 in cash. Taylor was found to be in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Miller was found to be in possession of two ecstasy tablets and a small bottle containing LSD.

Their 18-year-old female companion had an outstanding juvenile arrest warrant. Additionally, 58 grams of psilocybin, 6 grams of ecstasy, 100 grams of marijuana and property belonging to the victim of the Sept. 21 auto theft were found inside Holmberg’s and Oglestrand’s residence.

After the warrant service the following occurred. Holmberg was arrested by Narcotics detectives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for possession of LSD for sale, possession of psilocybin for sale, transportation of LSD, and transportation of psilocybin with a bail amount of $30,000. Stemming from the auto theft investigation he was also arrested by Detective Hons and booked into jail for possession of stolen property with a bail amount of $20,000. And stemming from the robbery and battery investigation he was arrested by Detective Larson and booked into jail for robbery, battery resulting in bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon with a bail amount of $50,000.

Taylor was issued a citation by narcotics detectives for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Stemming from the robbery and battery investigation he was also arrested by Detective Larson and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for robbery, battery resulting in bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon with a bail amount of $50,000.

Oglestrand was arrested by narcotics detectives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for possession of psilocybin, possession of psilocybin for sale, transportation of psilocybin, transportation of ecstasy, and possession of marijuana for sale with a bail amount of $30,000.

Miller was arrested by narcotics detectives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for possession of LSD, possession of ecstasy, transportation of LSD and transportation of ecstasy with a bail amount of $30,000.

The 18-year old woman was arrested for her juvenile warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall.

Following the Oct. 16 arrests of Holmberg and Taylor, additional cases involving them and Moore came to light. On the afternoon of Oct. 12, Officer Matt Tonello investigated a report of a misdemeanor battery that occurred in De la Guerra Plaza. Investigation revealed that the victim, a 59-year-old male Santa Barbara resident, was punched on the face when he approached a group of subjects in the plaza and inquired about his wife’s missing iPad, which was lost a short time earlier at Macy’s department store nearby.

On Oct. 17, Detective Larson conducted a follow-up investigation and identified Taylor as the suspect in this case. This case has been referred to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for filing of a misdemeanor battery charge against Taylor.

On the night of Oct. 15, Officer Eric Rosenberg investigated a report of a fight that occurred on the 500 block of Anacapa Street. The investigation revealed that a 49-year-old homeless man had been beaten by two suspects, causing him to briefly lose consciousness. After the attack, the suspects fled northbound on Anacapa Street. The investigation indicated that the victim was targeted because the suspects believed he had spoken to the police about a crime that had occurred on the previous night.

Detective Larson was assigned to conduct a follow-up investigation, and on Oct. 17, he identified Holmberg and Taylor as the suspects in this case. Detective Larson arrested Holmberg and Taylor at the Santa Barbara County Jail, where they were in custody, and booked them for intimidating a witness, battery resulting in bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon with a bail amount of $100,000.

On Oct. 22, Detective Hons obtained a $20,000 arrest warrant for Moore for the crimes of auto theft and possession of stolen property stemming from the Sept. 21 incident in City Lot 10. On Oct. 30, Moore was arrested in San Francisco on the warrant by officers from the San Francisco Police Department; Moore, however, posted bail and was released with a scheduled court appearance of Dec, 2.

On the night of Sept. 26, Officer April DeBlauw investigated a report of a fight on the 700 block of State Street. The investigation revealed that a 46-year-old homeless man was attacked by three suspects and kicked repeatedly on the head until he lost consciousness.

Detective Larson was assigned to conduct follow-up investigation, and on Nov. 4 identified the three suspects, two of whom are Holmberg and Moore. Additional details about the incident, including the identity of the third suspect, are being withheld. On Nov. 6, Detective Larson arrested Holmberg at the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was in custody, and booked him for battery resulting in bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with a bail amount of $50,000. Detective Larson obtained arrest warrants for Moore and the third suspect for the same charges.

The attached photograph of Moore is from 2011; his current appearance is believed to be similar. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1. All other attached suspect photos are current.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.