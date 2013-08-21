Police Make 46 Arrests in First 4 Days of County Anti-DUI Campaign

The summer/Labor Day national anti-DUI crackdown has resulted in a significant number of DUI arrests thus far, from local routine traffic enforcement and special Avoid the 12 DUI deployments in Santa Barbara County.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers representing 12 county law enforcement agencies have arrested 46 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. During the 2012 summer mobilization period, there were 43 total arrests during the same time period. (Note: These numbers are only provisional with some agencies yet to report.)

Tragically, on Saturday there was a motorcycle fatality in Santa Barbara that may have been alcohol related.

For Friday, a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint will be conducted in Goleta. Extra DUI saturation patrols will be deployed in all cities in Santa Barbara County this coming weekend.

A DUI task force will be deployed in Santa Barbara on Saturday. All regularly scheduled traffic and patrol officers will focus efforts at stopping and arresting DUI drivers during their normal shifts.

“By means of educating the drivers, our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road," said Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department. "Driving impaired, whether by means of alcohol or drugs, is completely avoidable. There are so many other options available rather than driving when you are impaired.”

The Avoid the 12 grant is managed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and allows other agencies throughout the county funds to provide additional DUI enforcement efforts. The Avoid the 12 grant has been working in the county for the past eight years.

Police, the Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol encourage all motorists to help make your community safer: Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

DUI arrest data collection will continue through midnight Labor Day on Sept. 2. Avoid programs, named for the number of police agencies in each county, multiple DUI/driver’s license checkpoints, multiagency DUI task force operations and local roving DUI patrols are set regionwide during 18-day summer/Labor Day campaign.

— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant for the Goleta Police Department.