Police Make 8 Arrests at Sobriety Checkpoint in Goleta

As part of Goleta’s commitment to public safety, Goleta police conducted a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint last Friday. The checkpoint was held between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. at Los Carneros Road and Cremona Drive.

This operation was one of many that have or will be conducted throughout the year in Goleta.

Here are the results of the checkpoint:

» Vehicles screened — 738

» DUI arrests — 2

» Other Misdemeanor arrest — 1

» Driving without a valid driver’s license — 5

» Driving on a suspended driver’s license — 1

» Vehicles impounded for 30 days — 1

» Vehicles impounded for one day — 4

» Miscellaneous criminal/traffic citations — 13

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The City of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.