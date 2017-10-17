Police Make Arrests, Seize Firearms at Alleged Santa Maria Drug House

An investigation at a known drug house led authorities to arrest five people and seize eight firearms, Santa Maria police said.

The ongoing investigation into a known narcotics-related location culminated with a search warrant served in the 300 block of West Harding Avenue at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Officers arrested five adults in the residence and seized eight firearms, including shotguns, rifles and a handgun, along with ammunition.

The primary suspect, John Hendryx, 30, was arrested on suspicion of opening and maintaining a drug house, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and being an addict in possession of a firearm, police said.

Four Santa Maria residents were arrested for alleged narcotics-related violations, including: Lindsey Winters, 30; Randi Button, 20; Ryan Aispuro, 32; and Bobby Johnson, 34.

No further details were available.

