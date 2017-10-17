Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:50 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Make Arrests, Seize Firearms at Alleged Santa Maria Drug House

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 17, 2017 | 4:27 p.m.
John Hendryx Click to view larger
John Hendryx (SMPD photo)

An investigation at a known drug house led authorities to arrest five people and seize eight firearms, Santa Maria police said.

The ongoing investigation into a known narcotics-related location culminated with a search warrant served in the 300 block of West Harding Avenue at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Officers arrested five adults in the residence and seized eight firearms, including shotguns, rifles and a handgun, along with ammunition.

The primary suspect, John Hendryx, 30, was arrested on suspicion of opening and maintaining a drug house, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and being an addict in possession of a firearm, police said.

Four Santa Maria residents were arrested for alleged narcotics-related violations, including: Lindsey Winters, 30; Randi Button, 20; Ryan Aispuro, 32; and Bobby Johnson, 34.

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

An investigation into the known drug house has left to five arrests and the seizure of eight firearms and ammunition, Santa Maria police said.

The ongoing investigation into a known narcotics-related location culminated with a search warrant served in the 300 block of West Harding Avenue at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrested five adults in the residence, and seized firearms, including shotguns, rifles, and a handgun along with ammunition.

Santa Maria resident arrested for alleged narcotics violations were Lindsey Winters, 30 years, Randi Button, 20,, Ryan Aispuro, 32, and Bobby Johnson, 34. 

The primary suspect, John Hendryx, 30,, was arrested suspicion of opening and maintaining a drug house, being under the Influence of a controlled substance, and being an addict in possession of a firearm, police said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 